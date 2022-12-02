Youth Arts Collective celebrates the holidays and a new guard of leadership.

Agata Popęda here with a reminder that the annual holiday exhibit by Youth Arts Collective in Monterey, known in shorthand as YAC, is fully accessible for online viewing and holiday purchasing. Also, the YACsters will hold their second open house of the season noon-4pm tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 3 (there will be another one within the same hours on Saturday, Dec. 10). Their holiday works will be online throughout February 2023.

To get the vibe of how things are going, YAC founder and outgoing Program Director Meg Biddle likes to close her eyes. And that’s what she did on Nov. 19, when this year’s YACsters were preparing for the first of three holiday open houses the youth arts nonprofit is holding this year. She heard joy and laughter, she says, describing the buzz of framing, final decisions and waiting for the audience. “Also, the works are gorgeous,” she says.

“The best holiday show we’ve done,” adds Marcia Perry, admitting that she says so—and means it—every year. Perry and Biddle founded YAC 23 years ago, but recently passed the majority of responsibility onto a new, younger team.

The holiday exhibit has been a beloved tradition since the beginning, offering an opportunity to buy inexpensive, but often impressive, art as a holiday gift. While pre-pandemic that typically amounted to a big opening with 300-400 people attending at once, Covid forced YAC to develop a “strong online arm,” Biddle says. That arm hasn’t gone away, opening YAC to the bigger world via short introductory videos of the young artists. “Those videos are so dear,” Biddle says.

“The pandemic is still very fresh in their minds,” says Jesse Juarez, former YACster (2001-2005) and the new executive director of YAC, of this year’s group—about 60 students. “They were excited to come back. I can see the desire to create and to collaborate. They are very thankful.”

Juarez has been involved with YAC “half of his life,” he says. He was one of “the goth kids” who listened to Sigur Rós, Biddle recalls, as Juarez starts to giggle in response. “When I look back, I think young people don’t realize how vulnerable they are,” he says. “For me, access to this program and mentorship was very important.”

Things have changed over two decades at YAC. There is more digital art and different technologies, demanded and introduced by mentors who work with the youth. Also, each group of YACsters is different. “This year they seem grateful,” Perry adds. “Extra sensitive.”

With the recently modified leadership structure, YAC has 12 mentor/teachers, many of them local artists such as Paul Richmond, each of whom teach one day a week. “It’s the YAC flavor of mentoring,” Biddle says. “They need to enjoy this age group, 14 to 22,” Perry adds. “And they need to have emotional intelligence. They leave their ego outside.” YAC is all about desire-based learning, so the sense of freedom is essential, she adds.

With Grace Khieu as a videographer and promotional assistant, Natalia Corazza in charge of “gory details of administration” and Marissa Serna as the incoming program director, “YAC is tucked in” for the future, Biddle says. She is convinced that YAC is getting better in general and that YACsters each year produce better art. “I think the collective energy of YAC keeps rising,” she says.

To experience that energy for yourself, come see their holiday works in person—Youth Arts Collective is located at 472 Calle Principal in Monterey—or visit yacstudios.org/holiday-show-2022. Maybe one of them is the perfect holiday gift you are looking for.

