It’s not that you need to get dressed up to hit the Synchronicity Holistic Cannabis Dispensary in Carmel – after all, it is about relaxation. But if you happen to show up in a three-piece suit or an evening gown and gloves, you will not feel out of place.
Created by Valentia Valentine, and touted on its website as “Monterey Peninsula’s State-of-the-Art Cannabis Wellness Destination,” Synchronicity makes an impression of a fancy jewelry store. On the wall, a plaque showcases an article in Architectural Digest featuring Synchronicity, headline “Inside 12 of the Country’s Most Stylish Cannabis Dispensaries.”
The shiny black-and-white chessboard floors are not the only reason to visit the dispensary. Valentine’s vision includes a pharmacist on staff, a registered nurse and a restorative nurse's assistant. One of them, RNA Jennifer Hewlett, is talking to a patient, who wants to know how her newly embraced cannabis intake could interact with the antidepressant she’s been on for years. Hewlett says no dangerous interaction is possible. At the same time, she advises the woman to drop the red wine because “the serotonin level will not get up due to the antidepressant” effects of wine.
A young man is next and his problem is he spends $200-$300 a week “just to get stoned.” “The receptors in your beautiful endocannabinoid system are flooded,” Hewlett says, advising “a little patience” and six days without cannabis. To cheer him up, Hewlett hands him a CBD seltzer. “You need to refrain and start again. Slowly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.