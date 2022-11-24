Harold Jamison took up cigars a couple of years ago, and he has Hellam’s Tobacco & Wine Shop to thank. One day, as he made his way along Alvarado Street, Jamison happened to glance through the shop’s window. Inside he saw people – a welcome enough sight coming out of the pandemic – engaged in amenable conversation. “I thought ‘I can do that,’” Jamison recalls.
Lighting a cigar at Hellam’s is a singular experience. The world slows down and the room opens up. “It brings people together,” says Wyatt Miller, owner of the historic shop, which opened in 1893. “It’s just a diversion from life.” On a recent Saturday afternoon, as leathery curls of smoke drift toward the ceiling, people ring the small bar discussing topics that seem to ripple from the drop of a word – where to find the best sushi, how one couple met, would Ohio State triumph over Michigan. There is an immediate familiarity.
“You can’t do much else when you smoke a cigar,” Jamison observes.
Even Petit Coronas, one of the smaller sticks, burn slowly. There is commitment involved, a contrast to the easy dismissal of fast casual life. Regular smokers have compared cigars to a form of convivial meditation. Perched at the middle of the bar, gazing occasionally at a glass of port set in front of him, Steve A. (“I don’t want my insurance agent to know I’m smoking these,” he notes with a chuckle) agrees with Jamison. “It’s a connection,” he says – to others and to pleasures of an unhurried pace.
