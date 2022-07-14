Cannabis comes in many forms these days, so you need to know your acronyms.
In this case I asked for the most effective “just CBD” or “almost just CBD” products that can help alleviate pain or anxiety and can be used during daytime. Not every dispensary has them, but many – including Urbn Leaf in Seaside – stock a whole shelf of such products.
Among bestsellers are Camino Sparkling Pear CBD “Social” gummies by KIVA Confections or even more CBD-packed Strawberry 20:1 + Hybrid Enhanced Gummies, advertised by the producer, Wyld, as “a perfect for a gentle nudge in the right direction.” None of them are 100-percent THC-free, but the high effect is minimal. Both products are under $30.
A faster option to calm down or alleviate pain is an oil tincture, such as The Remedy, a concentrated CBD oil by Mary’s Medicinals. This organic hemp extract with naturally occurring cannabidiol and THC, nutritious almond oil, hormone-balancing myrrh and warming cinnamon oil, provides physical and mental relief for many hours. As a clean oil, it is priced accordingly – about $70.
“The difference between a gummy and the tincture is how quickly you will feel the effect,” says a budmaster in Urbn Leaf. “A drop under your tongue and you feel it; with the gummies, you need to digest them first.”
CBD patches, also by Mary’s Medicinals, are discrete, adhere to any part of the skin that has veins (wrists, ankles) and last for eight to 12 hours. They run $15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.