What’s the secret to longevity? A convincing list of centenarians credit alcohol, specifically whiskey.
A flip through the headlines finds Jack Reynolds at 105, Mary Nicholson turning 106, a 107-year-old Pops Rotelli and Grace Jones notching 112 years. All revealed that a few nips every day fends off the ravages of time.
They may be onto something. A number of scientific studies find moderate consumption can be beneficial.
The folks at Haute Enchilada decided to test the health benefits of tequila with concoctions like The Cure and the Bee Healthy.
The latter is a combination of organic honey, fresh lemon – good so far; both are common to home remedies – and reposado tequila, with some cinnamon sugar to crust the rim.
It’s a cheerful cocktail, with a fresh burst of citrus followed by the earthy, sweet nuzzle of honey. Alcohol is just barely present, with the tequila contributing a faint aloe and hint of bitterness that plays into the dusty spice. The finish is rich, almost soothing – like fruit candy. It’s a friendly cocktail that is sweet, but not overwhelmingly so.
By choosing to work with Hornitos, the Haute Enchilada team is able to corral the spirit. Hornitos rests its reposado in barrels for two months, but uses large vats to limit contact with wood. It’s a lighter tequila with a wisp of vanilla, again a complement to the spice and sugar rim.
Healthy? The results aren’t in just yet. But it is a calming sip.
