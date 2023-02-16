Sweet peach iced tea deserves a still, sultry afternoon and a shaded veranda – a day with no ambition. You want to bask in the gentle fruit and drift in the refreshing, almost effervescent spell it casts.
However, if cannabis is an occasional pleasure for you, it’s probably best to read the label and do a little math before becoming lost in reverie. Uncle Arnie’s Sweet Peach Iced Tea is easy to enjoy. But it also packs 100 milligrams of THC into a tempting 8.5-ounce bottle, which the fine print suggests amounts to 10 servings.
The cool, relaxing notion of peaches and tea mutes the rasp of cannabis, leaving you with the sensation of a nice summer sipper. In Uncle Arnie’s Pineapple Punch, the impression is more pronounced. Yet the herbal bite brings depth and balance to the tropical fruit juice. It’s a drink to linger with, like pineapple hard candy ebbing over your palate, but in liquid form.
No wonder the California-based cannabis-infused beverage brand took seven of the top 10 spots in sales in a recent report by Headset Data. A year earlier, as they began to roll out flavors like Strawberry Kiwi, Magic Mango and Blueberry Night Cap in addition to their popular lemonade and tea blend, their products captured four of the top five slots.
But as the numbers suggest, these are as potent as they are enjoyable. The budtenders at Urbn Leaf recommend a shot stirred into a glass of regular tea. In an hour, maybe less, night filters over you. With it, a shadowy fog falls slowly. Burdens creep away. It’s effortless, like life on the imagined veranda.
