Approaching a year of shelter-in-place, Salinas resident Sabrina Marie Iniquez started trying something new: making tea bombs and michelada bombs, candy shells that release flavors and fillings when you pour beer, seltzer or hot water over them.
Iniquez experimented with different ingredients, such as tamarind candy, chamoy, lemon powder and salsa Valentina to make her michelada bombs. She wanted an exciting, fun and tasteful version and she got it. She came out with a hard candy shell filled with Lucas candies, dried chilli mango, Saladitos and other Mexican candy. She calls it “Michelada Piñata.”
The flavor or each bomb is designed to last you for several beers. “It has enough flavor to add up to four beers on top of it,” Iniquez says. She wanted something that would last longer than other products, like chelada cups, where the flavor only lasts for one beer.
About two months ago, she started making them for family and friends. Word of mouth generated her first clients, then she started getting requests and orders via Instagram. “I never thought that I would ever have any type of small business,” she says.
When her business started to blossom, she had to come up with a name. She couldn’t think of anything until she was listening to music on Pandora and an ’80s song, “You Dropped a Bomb On Me,” came on. Her reaction was immediate: “Oh my gosh there it is!”
Iniquez’s michelada and tea bombs are $5 each; she sells them in sets of two or four.
For information or make an order, visit instagram.com/you.dropped.a.bomb.on.me
