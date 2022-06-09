Milkshakes disappear far too quickly. That’s part of a double-whammy. Because of their heft, a second round is not such a good idea. Yet with the arrival of summer, the yearning for the cool, rich blend of ice cream, milk and perhaps a few special additions fills one’s imagination.
Joleen Green and the team at Lucy’s on Lighthouse in Pacific Grove offer 14 flavors of Marianne’s ice cream to start. “My favorite is blueberry cheesecake,” Green says. “But I don’t think you can go wrong with any of them.”
She cautions that perfecting the shake requires more effort than one might expect. A shake teeters and topples over consistency. Green’s ideal is a blend dense enough to hold a straw or spoon upright, yet watery enough that a straw will do. It’s a narrow target. The trick at Lucy’s is to pour milk into the blender before other ingredients. This prevents frozen scoops from clinging to metal surfaces, allowing for a smooth, even blend.
At Monterey Bay Creamery on Fisherman’s Wharf they turn out a classic style, reminiscent of malt shops of yore. They make their own ice cream and in basic vanilla it shares the character of a homestyle treat scooped from a churn. CHOMP’s cafeteria mixes up a standout shake that also brings nostalgia to the glass.
A shake spares a moment from the day. It can be as simple as vanilla or you can go with Lucy’s signature, involving banana ice cream, peanut butter, fudge and mini peanut butter cups. Or be as creative as you like. “Some people come up with weird stuff,” Green observes. “But it’s not as messy as eating ice cream.”
