Villa Azteca has built a reputation for thoughtfully crafted recipes when it comes to food that diverges from classic Mexican menus. The same applies to the family-owned restaurant’s cocktail list, which has some new additions.
La Cremosa was added to the menu just before Valentine’s Day. Red in color thanks to berries, it’s a creamy, refreshing creation with those berries, vodka and a dollop of Greek yogurt tho add smoothness. Manager and bartender Adilenny Alvarez adds the ingredients to a shaker, shakes well, pours it on the rocks and garnishes it with flowers.
Alvarez made her first attempt with La Cremosa early February; her family members tried it and loved it, she says: “The first time I made it was a hit.” One week later it was on the menu.
Other signature cocktails include the Blanca Paloma, made with the peanut confection Mazapán, horchata and tequila. The Cazuela a Guadalajara Punch has tequila, fresh lime, orange and grapefruit juices, and is served in a clay bowl.
She is always researching ideas for new cocktail recipes, trying to make new drinks when she has the chance, “to keep people interested in coming back,” she says. “It intrigues people.”
The name for La Cremosa is also intriguing. It literally means “the creamy one” in Spanish, but in Mexican slang, calling someone cremosa means conceited. The fact that it has berries reinforces the meaning – the word for strawberry, fresa, also means snob. Alvarez says that’s not intentional, but it works for a sophisticated drink.
VILLA AZTECA, 157 Main St., Salinas. Open Tuesday-Sundays; hours vary. 256-2669, villaazteca.com.
