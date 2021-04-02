Spring is here, which means Monterey Cookhouse’s signature pineapple-jalapeño margarita is back on the menu. However, a new personality behind the bar and promises that his take will deliver a freshness suited for the season.
“We had it the last two years, but we weren’t doing it right,” says Marcos Cardenas, interim head bartender. “Something was missing and I knew right away.”
Cardenas calls his version a Monterey Heatwave. In prior years, he says the concoction involved mixing canned pineapple juice with tequila in a shaker, which Cardenas calls “kind of basic.” He’s taken it a step further.
To start, Cardenas chops fresh pineapple and soaks the fruit in Puerto Vallarta Silver tequila for three days. He also soaks chopped jalapeños in simple syrup for the same duration.
Cardenas then blends the pineapple and tequila and strains it to produce his homemade pineapple-infused tequila – the secret sauce to this drink.
“You have to fuse the tequila with the pineapple, the jalapeño with the simple syrup, or else you’re not going to get that real flavor,” Cardenas says.
He throws it all into a shaker with some muddled lemon and lime and a touch of agave before straining into a glass rimmed with Tajin seasoning. A dash of sour mix, a splash each of Sprite and club soda and a wheel of lime on top completes the Monterey Heatwave.
“You don’t want a margarita to be too sweet,” Cardenas says. “You want it sweet and spicy and sour – the right balance so that you’re like, ‘OK, I can take another one.’”
MONTEREY COOKHOUSE, 2149 N. Fremont St., Monterey. 642-9900, montereycookhouse.com
