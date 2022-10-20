You know the rules. For white wines like Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay, it’s either stainless steel or oak. A combination of the two? Yeah, you can get away with it. Otherwise…
Garrett Bowlus doesn’t always abide by those rules. The winemaker for Albatross Ridge knows that stainless brings a chirpy acidity to the varietals, while barrels lend a buttery richness. But he also realizes there’s a space in between.
The 2021 Albatross Ridge Sauvignon Blanc was treated to neutral French oak. But 30 percent of the wine developed in terracotta vessels. It’s a reminder that in ancient times most wine was traded in amphoras – and that the leisurely aeration develops genteel aromas of whole grapefruit, ripe beach and pea shoots that play out so blissfully on the palate they voice an involuntary “nice” in response. Instead of the buttery weight of oak, the wine finishes with bruleed stone fruits.
Bowlus fermented and aged the 2021 Cuveé Béton Chardonnay in an egg-shaped concrete container. Again, the shape would be familiar to ancient winemakers, if not the material. But concrete enhances the sea-washed minerality of the wine on the nose and palate, giving a sophistication that is further enhanced by whispers of vanilla shortbread. Chardonnay rested in oak often carries a soft spice. In this case, however, the wine highlights rich fruit, like a natural apple compote. It’s a contemplative wine.
Bowlus is looking beyond tradition to find once and future methods.
