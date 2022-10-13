The first sip of Alvarado Street Brewery’s Monterey Bay F.C. Land & Sea Extra Pale Ale is a lot like the beginning of a soccer game: There is play happening, but you’re not sure where it’s headed – yet.
But as it passes along the palate, you realize the beer in many ways is like the local team it’s named after – unassuming, with a refreshing, crisp start (think 0-0 record, with everything to look forward to). As it lingers, however, it begins to make itself known: A little funky, with a late, assertive burst, a sort of marine layer that just settles in, courtesy of some Nelson hops. It’s a beer that, like the team, plays well in a small space. And despite being a clean, crisp sipper, the beer has just enough personality to fall in love with.
Land & Sea forces you to pay attention because it’s not trying to bring attention to itself. Similar to the game of soccer, its beauty comes from nuance, not bold assertions of dominance. And at just 5-percent ABV, it’s not a game-breaker – it’s mellow and suitable for any occasion where beer is part of the game plan.
Whether or not Monterey Bay F.C. makes the playoffs in this inaugural season, Land & Sea is playoff ready, and worthy of becoming a fixture in the ASB lineup. There are plenty of craft breweries out there cranking out IPAs, double IPAs, triple IPAs, but few that put out something this clean, and that manages to convey a distinct personality. In all likelihood, that was the goal.
