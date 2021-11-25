Brewmaster JC Hill of Alvarado Street Brewery refers to the licensing deal that allows them to use the iconic Norman Rockwell image of a family beaming as a golden brown roast turkey is presented to the table as a matter of “dumb luck.”
What’s inside the can, however, results from a skilled hand layering grains and hops. And more hops. Then adding hops.
Give Thanks is a smorgasbord of six different hops and four grains. The color of a creamsicle, the double IPA gushes across the palate with fresh orange and juicy mango. Pricks of pepper give it a lively edge, teasing the creamy sweetness of the malt. A trace of bitter zest eases nicely into a resinous savor that builds to a crescendo and then relaxes.
“We wanted to do a Thanksgiving feast of a beer,” Hill explains.
A heavy dose of dry hopping develops the tropical character that splashes so merrily. Yet the addition of oats to his blend of grains contributes a creamy heft. It’s both rich and juicy.
“It’s an anomaly,” Hill admits. “But it’s a lot like other hazy double IPAs.”
The application of the famous Rockwell image is fitting. If any piece of art promises plenty – a table brimming with flavors and textures (the wholesomeness is a bit of a stretch), it’s the one decorating this can. And yes, it’s also on tap.
