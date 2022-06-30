If life was scripted by marketing types, every summer day would mean burgers on the backyard grill. It’s an irresistible image – raised glasses of Zinfandel or Malbec to contend with the smoky char of the patty.
But those are wines with more thrust than you need on a warm afternoon, when even modest tannins can leave a palate feeling parched. Simply relaxing outdoors, no grilling involved, calls for something more refreshing.
Fortunately, those who prefer anything other than whites or Rosés have options, at least according to Kerry Winslow, a wine educator who holds court at the Windy Oaks tasting room in Carmel Valley. “You want reds you can serve chilled,” he explains.
Yes, reds on ice are nice – with a few caveats. In general, light-bodied reds with plenty of acidity but on the lower end of the alcohol spectrum do nicely when given a 30 – to 90-minute blast in the fridge. Winslow points to lighter Pinot Noirs, along with Gamay – a varietal that is becoming more prominent locally.
Joyce Wine Company bottles a red blend intended for the fridge under their Rocas Del Río label. The 2021 Carbonic Red Wine involves Grenache, Syrah and Gamay, prepared like a Beaujolais to keep tannins in check. Another possibility for chilling out on a warm day is Cinsault, which Winslow notes “does well with a little bit of chill.” The modifier is important. Bright, light-bodied red varietals often become more exciting with time on ice. Wines dipped below 50 degrees, however, may start to hide their charms.
One further caveat. “You definitely want lower alcohol,” Winslow says. Remember, the sun is beating down.
