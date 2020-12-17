A Seaside brewery is doing what it can to keep afloat during ever-changing Covid-19 restrictions. Like many businesses, Other Brother Beer Co. has experienced a roller coaster, from a shutdown in March to a reopening for outdoor seating with a parklet on Broadway, to a new closure order that took effect on Dec. 13.
In the first two months of the pandemic, sales fell by 80 percent. It’s too soon to know the impact on sales this time around. “We want to keep doing it for as long as we can,” says Michael Nevares, co-founder and operations manager. “Frankly, with all the new things that we are having to do all the time, we don’t have the time to get too sad about it.”
After closing outdoor dining, Other Brother transformed the taproom into a mini-mart market, “just utilizing the space in a creative way,” Nevares says.
They are selling their own beer, beer from other breweries and some wines. Other products include bread by Ad Astra Bread Co. (which shares the building), olive oil, honey and cheese. For the holidays, they’re also offering gift boxes that include a four-pack plus schwag like a T-shirt, hats and stickers.
For the winter, they suggest three dark beers: Black is Beautiful, an imperial stout with a plum flavor; Super Custom, a common ale brewed with rye, featuring chocolate notes; and All that the Grain Promises, a malty red ale made with eight different grains.
They’re also working on an online presence since the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control lifted restrictions on online sales.
OTHER BROTHER BEER CO. 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. Mini-mart market open 11am-6pm Tues-Sun. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com.
