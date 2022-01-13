Don’t be taken aback if a bartender at Pearl Hour trots out the “what’s your sign” opener. It’s not a come on.
Proprietor Katie Blandin has developed a rotation of astrology-themed cocktails. But these are not reminiscent of polyester, platform soles and that sly double pistol move. Rather, they are thoroughly considered, crafted with fresh herbs, tinctures, liqueurs and spirits reflecting the traits of a Libra, Taurus or – in this January case – Capricorn.
It starts with equal portions of mezcal and sweet vermouth. But there’s a pour of Centum Herbis, a wicked amaro culled from just about every botanical one can imagine. This is followed by a splash of yarrow tincture infused with Violette. The first sip takes the brunt of this bitter infusion, forcing the mezcal to creep through. As the earthy bite emerges, the floral sweetness of Violette begins to tamp the acrid sensation down. Continue to sip and more flavors come out to play – hints of black coffee, citrus zest sparring with tilled earth, mint, anise, dabs of vanilla. It’s brazen, yet also composed and quite friendly on the palate. “Earthy, minty, herbaceous – those flavors are related to Capricorn,” Blandin says.
Her approach to each cocktail is painstaking. She has coursework in herbal astrology. “People can relate to astrology whether they believe in it or not,” she says. In other words, it’s an opportunity for Blandin to create and for guests to have a little fun. Next, it’s the age of Aquarius.
