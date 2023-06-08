Among life’s absolute necessities are coffee and beer. Could the staples of sunrise and sunset be brought together?
“It’s a perfect combination,” says Chris Sousa, manager at The Beerded Bean’s Carmel Valley location, explaining their coffee-and-beer philosophy. “People come in the morning for their coffee, and in the afternoon they come to get a beer.”
There are, however, no real boundaries. Alcohol and caffeine are both offered during all operating hours. But do people really order an IPA at 6am? The short answer is yes – there are people just ending overnight work shifts and, as Sousa adds on behalf of the store’s formula, “We have people coming here for vacation.” A chocolate croissant and a nice pint of lager? Why not.
In addition to regular and seasonal coffee house treats, The Beerded Bean stocks beers from local and regional breweries. “We are getting new beer each week,” says Sousa, whose favorite on the current menu is a hazy IPA by Paso Robles Brewing Company. (It is also the bestseller.)
The Beerded Bean developed from small-batch coffee production and sales at local farmers markets. A Salinas storefront location opened in 2019. The Carmel Valley addition followed in 2022. The Carmel Valley location is calmer than the one in Salinas, which also enjoys longer hours and regular open mic nights. Expect similar events to come to Mid-Valley soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.