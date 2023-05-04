There was a time when you could order a margarita – a simple concoction of tequila, orange liqueur and fresh lime juice. The cocktail was likely a knockoff of a tequila daisy or a picador, drinks that had emerged during the Depression. Then a Texan with a blender and a Jimmy Buffett song forced everyone to specify rocks or frozen. After that, the situation spiraled out of control, with flavors like strawberry or poblano.
But as we’ve seen with other standard cocktails, the pendulum returns – almost. Mixologists around Monterey County have been touting the original recipe, although with some updating.
“I prefer the classic – you can’t beat natural flavors,” says Alex DeBoer, bar manager at Alejandro’s in Monterey. “But clear is cool.”
By clear, he means the bar’s Mirror Margarita, a stirred mix of Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, agave and… best let him describe it. “We make lime juice from acids found in fruit – malic, citric and ascorbic,” he explains. “A ton of prep goes into it.” The result is a crystal cocktail with a brisk and faintly smoky salinity that is far too easy to sip. He also prepares a more traditional margarita, replacing orange liqueur with agave, which is the trend.
However, at Estéban in Monterey, the Boss Ana Margarita is composed from Mi Campo Silver, both triple sec and Grand Marnier, along with house-made sweet and sour for the citric bite – all large pours, neatly balanced with a tart edge. “I feel you should go more tart than sweet,” says lead bartender C.J. Woodland. “It’s big, it’s good – what more could you ask for?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.