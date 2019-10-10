What do you do to clear your senses between strains when judging flower? I’m thinking of how perfume counters have coffee beans at the counter when you’re trying out scents. - Kron O. Soor
That’s exactly what we do. Coffee beans are an excellent way to cleanse the nasal palate with a nice deep inhale.
Since harvest season is here and we hope everyone will get a chance to attend a tasting party a harvest festival this year, some advice: Use a clean pipe. Some people like to smoke joints when judging, others say the flavor of the paper will affect the flavor of the weed. I am in the latter group. Take only a few hits, since you probably have a bunch a weed to smoke. You don’t want to get hella faded on the first sample and be useless for the rest of the event. Wait 15-20 minutes between samples to let the effects fade away. If you feel too high, coffee is a good way to recover, since caffeine slows THC absorption. A large dose of CBD will smooth you out, but CBD blocks THC absorption so you may not be able to feel high again. And drink water: Cotton mouth is the devil, and water will cleanse your palate.
Pace yourself. Have some healthy snacks on hand. Take notes. Oh, and invite me over because I love a good cannabis-tasting party.
How is it legal to grow CBD plants everywhere in the USA? Aren’t those the same plants that contain THC? - Lee Gallitee
Kinda. The new Farm Bill allows people all over the country to grow hemp. Hemp, according to the federal government, is any cannabis plant containing less than 0.3-percent THC. There are companies that specialize in creating low-THC, high-CBD cannabis plants. You can even order hemp seeds online and start your own little garden.
The legality and the booming popularity of hemp with high CBD is causing trouble with some folks in law enforcement. Earlier this year, a truck driver hauling hemp from Oregon to Colorado was arrested in Idaho for possession of marijuana. The driver is out on bail, lawsuits are pending and Idaho is working to amend its laws. In Texas, four counties have stopped prosecuting misdemeanor cannabis cases, because police field test kits can detect the presence of THC, but can’t quantify the amount. Woot woot! Fewer cannabis arrests are always a good thing.
