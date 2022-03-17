We should probably show more respect to the traditions Ireland has passed on to us than round after round of green beer. It was Dublin, after all, where the marriage of rich, creamy foam and brawny ale first reached perfection.
Another location where stout is at its apogee is in Seaside. Other Brother Beer Co. was built on oatmeal stout, almost literally. The style was one of the first four beers brewed during the final phase of construction, to be ready for their grand opening.
Other Brother’s Builder’s Nitro pays tribute to the workers who completed the renovation. It also brings that delicate yet brawny appeal that made the style so popular. The head rests like a cushion atop a stygian brew, still seething from nitrogen. Nutty in hue, the foam leads you gently into the beer – a genteel calm of cafe au lait soon giving way to a more bittersweet savor.
“There’s a nice, sturdy bitterness, but not over the top,” says Manager Michael Nevares.
“Sometimes we’ll do a stout float,” Nevares adds. “That’s a secret menu item” – at least when Ad Astra Bakery, located inside Other Brother, offers vanilla soft serve.
While oatmeal stout makes regular appearances on the menu, this is the first time brewmaster Kevin Brown has applied a nitrogen treatment. It not only boosts the foam, but also helps the oatmeal bring some heft to the body.
This is a proper toast to St. Patrick’s Day. Nevares promises to keep it that way. “It’s one of the beers we’re going to keep doing,” he says.
