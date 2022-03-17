Dark Web

The Builder's Nitro Oatmeal Stout from Other Brother Beer Co.

 DANIEL DREIFUSS

We should probably show more respect to the traditions Ireland has passed on to us than round after round of green beer. It was Dublin, after all, where the marriage of rich, creamy foam and brawny ale first reached perfection.

Another location where stout is at its apogee is in Seaside. Other Brother Beer Co. was built on oatmeal stout, almost literally. The style was one of the first four beers brewed during the final phase of construction, to be ready for their grand opening.

Other Brother’s Builder’s Nitro pays tribute to the workers who completed the renovation. It also brings that delicate yet brawny appeal that made the style so popular. The head rests like a cushion atop a stygian brew, still seething from nitrogen. Nutty in hue, the foam leads you gently into the beer – a genteel calm of cafe au lait soon giving way to a more bittersweet savor.

“There’s a nice, sturdy bitterness, but not over the top,” says Manager Michael Nevares.

“Sometimes we’ll do a stout float,” Nevares adds. “That’s a secret menu item” – at least when Ad Astra Bakery, located inside Other Brother, offers vanilla soft serve.

While oatmeal stout makes regular appearances on the menu, this is the first time brewmaster Kevin Brown has applied a nitrogen treatment. It not only boosts the foam, but also helps the oatmeal bring some heft to the body.

This is a proper toast to St. Patrick’s Day. Nevares promises to keep it that way. “It’s one of the beers we’re going to keep doing,” he says.

OTHER BROTHER BEER CO., 877 Broadway Ave., Seaside. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com

You make our work happen.

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.

We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community.

Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here.

Thank you.

JOIN NOW

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.