It’s been only four months since Joint Venture, a cannabis dispensary located in the Mid Valley Shopping Center, opened its doors to customers, but this small store is already busy. Also, it’s the only dispensary in Carmel Valley – so far.
The name is a double entendre, the first meaning being more or less obvious. As for the second, it is actually a joint venture between two local cannabis dispensary owners – Aram Stoney of Big Sur Canna+Botanicals in Carmel and Salvatore Palma of Seaside’s Higher Level. And they’ve clearly learned customer service points.
It’s not a big store, but offers a great variety. “We have a lot,” a budtender says. “And every couple of weeks we get new stuff added to the menu.”
A chart of what (CBD, CGB, THC) is good for what (cramps, migraine, PTSD, asthma) hangs on the wall and tells you the place is ready for anything – from those who seek a $4 pre rolled joint to “get through the day” to senior citizens in need of a specific medicinal. Expect flowers with such exotic flavors as frosted cherry cookies and vaping cartridges at really attractive prices (even $16 per full gram). Add to it daily deals, nice customer service and good old rap from the 1990s playing on the speakers and that’s all a successful venture needs.
The drive up Carmel Valley to Greenfield is legendary for its scenic views, especially during wildflower season. A stop to add cannabis to the experience – for passengers – makes a Carmel Valley adventure all the better.
