Pretty much all of us have been aware since childhood of the magical tranquility in milk and cookies, chocolate chip in particular.
The joy of this simple pairing remains with us through adulthood, although in truth many of us no longer have the courage to order milk and cookies in a restaurant. No, no – a martini for me, please. Yet the chocolate chip and walnut cookie at Rosine’s alongside a tall glass of whole milk brings a moment of genuine bliss. The familiar sweetness of chocolate folds into the cool richness of milk. A mellow, faintly bitter streak from flecks of walnut lends depth to the chips, but also bows gently as milk flows over the palate. You are left ready as if for another first bite of the treat.
“Once I start, I can’t stop,” says Jim Culcasi, second-generation owner of Rosine’s. He will sometimes crumble the cookie into a glass, pour milk in and dig in with a spoon. “It’s sooo good,” he adds.
Dipping the cookie also calms the sweetness of chocolate chips for a moment. This, too, is something we know as children. The genesis of this understanding is elusive – something innate? Learned during snack breaks?
Scientists do have answers to why the pairing works. They are happy to introduce concepts like amino acids and olfactory sensations, or even suggest a sixth basic taste – oleogustus – is at play. But as any child also knows, the realities of science can spoil a good milk and cookies-induced reverie. Sometimes it is best to stop adulting and give in to simple delights.
