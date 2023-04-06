If there is a stigma against day drinking, you couldn’t tell from popular culture. T-shirts celebrate the act. It’s a regular feature on Late Night with Seth Meyers. And as the country group Little Big Town warbled, “Why don’t we do a little day drinking?”
“Anywhere that’s open for lunch has established that day drinking works,” observes Jaric Persons, manager at Duffy’s Tavern in Monterey. Indeed, a survey by American Addiction Centers’ Alcohol.org of those who consume alcohol revealed that 29 percent of men and 19 percent of women hammer down some booze during daylight hours every day. “There are no qualms about it,” says Tim Wood, owner of Woody’s at the Airport. “People will order an 11am scotch.”
Believe it or not, there are rules for a good workday bender. However, beyond such guidelines as no shots (“How to Day Drink: The Definitive Guide,” Thrillist) and to pace yourself (“The Ultimate Guide to Day Drinking,” The Manual), it’s open territory. There are old-school haunts such as Duffy’s and Alfredo’s Cantina. But bright, upscale establishments – some, like Schooner’s, with a view – are trending. The bar at Woody’s is often packed on afternoons. Folktale Winery in Carmel Valley is a favorite. And the new generation of day drinkers are more likely to seek out a patio than a dim and dreary lounge. Alcohol.org claims that champagne, vodka and tequila are drinks of choice. “The more options, the better,” Persons agrees.
Pitbull’s “Day Drinking” explains, “We can make our own vay-cay.”
