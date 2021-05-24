The Central Coast is filled with boat-to-market fisheries, and has its share of farm-to-table restaurants. Del Rey Farms wants to add another phrase de fraîche to the local lexicon: farm-to-bowl.
Although Del Rey Farms, which opened in February, is a new name on the local cannabis stage, its Portola Drive address is the former home of Monterey Bay Alternative Medicine, the county’s first recreational dispensary. Parent company Kolaboration Ventures, which runs Rio Vista Farms, also bought Monterey Bay Alternative Medicine’s sister location, Emerald Skyway in Salinas, and turned it into Valley Farms.
Manager Briana Hubbard says the challenge opening in an already crowded field of dispensaries is bringing something unique to the table.
“We’re farm-to-bowl and home to the $20 eighth,” Hubbard says. The farm-to-bowl label comes from the various home-grown cannabis strains. The menu features 39 such products across four different brands, all cultivated at the Rio Vista Farms headquarters in Rio Vista. The affordable $20-an-eighth options include tax.
Hubbard is particularly excited that the dispensary has just introduced a new Rio Vista Farms strain to the collection, called Za-Za. Za-Za is a breed between two well-known indica strains – Girl Scout cookie and pink bubble gum. As an indica breed, Za-Za will facilitate a more relaxed high, “but it won’t not knock you out and put you on couchlock,” she says.
Del Rey Farms 800 Portola Drive, Del Rey Oaks. 393-2500, enjoydelreyfarms.com. Valley Farms, 1610 Moffett St., Suite A., Salinas. 316-5207, enjoyvalleyfarms.com
