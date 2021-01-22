These are tough times for the restaurant industry, and for small restaurant companies like Ottone Restaurant Group, “we’re just hanging on by our thumbnails,” owner Pat Ottone says. They’ve shuttered Lallapalooza on Alvarado Street and Lalla Oceanside Grill on Cannery Row, while Lalla Grill at Del Monte Center and Elli’s in South Salinas remain open.
Elli’s in the Before Times was routinely packed at happy hour, for indulgent appetizers and cocktails like classic lemon drops to overloaded interpretations of Long Island iced tea.
One such interpretation is the Tree Smacker, named after the moment in George of the Jungle when, immediately after the words “watch out for that tree,” George launches into the tree.
Tree-smacking hazards aside, the massive 22-ounce drink has long been the most popular (and remains so in takeout-only times), and was first concocted by a bartender at Lallapalooza in 1999, before Elli’s even opened in 2001. It’s boozy, with lemon vodka, rum, peach schnapps and apple schnapps, and it’s fruity, with pineapple, orange and cranberry juices – and a dark rum float on top.
“It’s a take off of a Long Island, but it tastes a lot better,” Ottone says. “It’s more of a fun patio drink, not a serious drink – put a straw in it and suck it down type drink.”
There is good reason in these times to opt for fun, escapist drinks. Staff is down to four from 60, and Ottone says it’s impossible to turn a profit on takeout, by the time utilities, rent and taxes are paid. “You can only limit your losses,” he says. Might as well put a straw in it until things reopen.
ELLI'S, 1250 S. Main St., Salinas. Open 9am-9pm daily. 759-8455, ellisgreatamericanrestaurant.com
