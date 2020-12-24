On New Year’s Eve 2019, Pearl Hour celebrated with a Roaring ’20s-themed party with live music and classic cocktails. There is no party and no music this year, but shelter-in-place hasn’t stopped Pearl Hour – instead it has reinvented itself. The bar is operating as a bottle shop for fans to buy ingredients and re-create drinks Pearl Hour is known for, with a variety of infused liquors, spirits, wine and mixers.
“A lot of the spirits and liquors that we try to carry are from smaller producers,” cofounder Katie Blandin says. “People who are growing their own agave, growing their own oranges – we try to find things that you may not find in other, larger liquor stores.”
Besides the raw ingredients, Blandin developed cocktail kits, boxes that come will all the components of some of the bar’s most beloved drinks. “We put together things like house-made syrup and fresh citrus, and the full bottles of alcohol that are needed, with a recipe card,” she says. Following those cards, people can make their favorite cocktails at home, with 12 to 24 cocktails per kit. (Given SIP, that means more than enough for New Year’s Eve, depending on your household size.)
Among the most popular kits are the Black Magic Margarita, with special syrup made with black sage.
For New Year’s, Pearl Hour is partnering with Pacific Grove caterer Savory Events, with a kit for $75 that includes a magnum-sized Dorelle Bronca extra-dry prosecco, plus Passmore Ranch caviar, crème fraiche dip and homemade potato chips. (Orders must be in by Dec. 27.)
PEARL HOUR 214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. Open noon-4pm Fridays and Saturdays. 657-9447, pearlhour.com
