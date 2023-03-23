There are a gazillion ways to consume cannabis these days, with many options when it comes to edibles – from proverbial homemade brownies to mass-market gummies that seem to rule the dispensary shelves plus cannabis mints, fruit chews and peanut butter cups. In some dispensaries, one can find hard candies that – as it turns out – have their own, very particular clientele. “People who are looking for those types of candies are usually in the 50-and-up age range,” says a budtender at Urbn Leaf in Seaside. The establishment happens to carry a tropical mix by Oasis called Hard Sweets with blood orange, grapefruit, hibiscus, black cherry and grape – so each time you grab a candy, it will be a different flavor. “Other than that, nobody is really looking for hand candy,” he adds. The last person who purchased them, he recalls, was a woman in her 50s or 60s who said they remind her of the candies she used to get from her grandma as a child.
Oasis is a California company that specializes in plant-based, vegan, low-sugar edibles, from gummies to peanut butter cups to Hard Sweets that come in the strength of 10 milligrams of THC each – and there are 10 of them in the mixed bag.
Cannabis hard candy is made of three ingredients: sugar, glycerin and cannabis oil (some companies use corn syrup instead of sugar). Also, some edibles, like hard candies, hit the body faster than many other products, because the THC gets delivered sublingually as the candy dissolves. That, budtenders add, can work well for microdosing throughout the day.
