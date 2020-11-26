No Thanksgiving Day feast is complete without gravy to douse your turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes. The key to good homemade gravy is making it with fresh pan drippings. But this year, Big Sur Canna+Botanicals suggests adding a little something extra, Heavenly Sweet Cannabutter. They even have a recipe for you:
CANNABUTTER GRAVY
- 1-2 cups reduced sodium chicken broth
- Pan drippings from a roasted turkey
- 2 oz. Heavenly Sweet Cannabutter
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- Salt and pepper to taste
Pour the drippings into a measuring cup and skim the fat off the top into another dish. Add the Heavenly Sweet Cannabutter to the reserved fat. Pour broth into the drippings until there is a total of 2 cups of liquid and set it aside. Pour your butter and fat mixture into a saucepan and stir in the flour. Once that flour is well saturated and you’ve created a nice roux, whisk in the broth mixture.
Bring it to a simmer. Continue to stir until it gets to your desired thickness.
If you’re not a meat eater and you want to make a vegetarian gravy, substitute in vegetable broth, and rather than using meat drippings, sauté mushrooms and white onion in butter and add flour directly into the pan once those vegetables are cooked, stirring constantly.
For an extra layer of flavor, add ¼ cup of dry red wine and 2 tablespoons of Tamari soy sauce.
