Back when beer drinkers observed seasonal fundamentals, December’s chill brought darker, heartier rounds to the table – potent Christmas ales, stouts and porters to contend with the pale of winter.
Yet as Jeffrey Vitalich knows, under dim skies one needs hope for brighter, warmer days ahead. So the brewmaster for Hidden Hills Brewing added coconut to a batch of porter and labeled it Midnight in Paradise. “Coconut is a good complementary flavor to anything sweet and chocolaty,” he reasons. Indeed, as the beer deepens from milk to dark chocolate, toasty, creamy notions swirl over the palate. A rich coffee bitterness is pervasive, yet not pronounced. It pleasantly bows as impressions of toffee and cola enter the gathering.
The realization comes at some point that coconut is distant, a subtle whisper of the tropics – and there’s a reason. Vitalich started with whole coconut, shredding and then toasting the meat before introducing it to the fermenting beer. This lends Midnight in Paradise a uniquely silken body.
“That’s what’s nice when whole coconut is used – it smooths out the edges,” he observes. “It’s a porter with coconut, not a coconut porter.”
Hidden Hills Brewing & Blending is the new identity given to the former Carmel Craft Brewing Co. Vitalich and his brother Joseph have some exciting plans. Batches of cider are in the works and they acquired a vineyard. But the porter is fine for now.
