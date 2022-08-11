Sometimes menus are no help at all. How would you guess, for example, that “I Love You More Than My Own Skin” is a concoction from guava, pineapple and strawberry? “Everything Can Have Beauty Even the Most Horrible” is a true stumper.
Jugos Las 2 Fridas in Monterey can be perplexing, but in a good way. Their banana peanut smoothie seems pretty straightforward, and yet there’s a sneaky nip – rustic and bittersweet – that has nothing to do with banana or peanut butter. The addition of honey, as well as oatmeal, lends depth to the cool creation.
Strawberry Greek plays another trick. This time an elusive spice, gentle and earthy, plays counterpart to cheerful berry. The responsibility for this falls on a combination of almond milk and chia seeds.
The little storefront packs a wealth of summertime refreshment into a small space. There is ice cream, shakes, popsicles, agua frescas and cocktails. Don’t get excited. These “cocktails” are bowls of assorted fruits in a creamy dressing. With four different fruits, crunchy granola, pecans and coconut flakes, a bionico plays a cantata of flavors and textures over your palate.
Madan Rivera is an icy blend that starts with their housemade horchata – mellow, with warm cinnamon and a fruity undertone as if one were relaxing under an apple tree.
Suddenly, your reverie is snapped by bursts of fruit. The cup is spiked with cubes of cantaloupe, apple and strawberry that lurk at the bottom, ready to pounce and remind you that warm weather and bright flavors pair wonderfully.
