Julia’s Vegetarian Restaurant in Pacific Grove has become a local staple for those looking for vegetarian and vegan food. But if you’re over the age of 21 and you’ve got dietary restrictions, you should also know that they’ve got vegan takes on two classic cocktails that usually contain dairy.
Their Irish Coffee is about as simple as a drink gets, but they substitute Baileys Almande, which is made with almond milk and real vanilla. The Baileys Almande gives the drink a much nuttier flavor than the traditional Irish classic. As the weather continues to cool down, it’s a perfect drink to enjoy by a fire in their outdoor seating area.
The restaurant’s take on a White Russian is a little more exotic. It’s made with wild mushroom-infused spiced coconut cream, Kahlua, Frangelico and vodka. Their coconut cream is mixed with a candy cap caramel sauce made in-house. By substituting the heavy cream that’s usually used for a White Russian and adding Frangelico, it makes for a very sweet flavor, and the scent of caramel is strong. The drink itself is creamy, just as a dairy-based White Russian would be, with a little bit of foam on top. The overall effect is that it tastes like a grown-up iced coffee.
If you’re not into sweet creamy beverages, Julia’s also offers a variety of light, fresh-tasting cocktails made with house-brewed kombuchas, with flavors like hibiscus mint, lemon elderberry and holiday chai.
JULIA’S VEGETARIAN RESTAURANT, 1180 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, 656-9533, juliasveg.com
