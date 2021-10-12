Natural wine, which shuns pesticides and processed ingredients in favor of organically grown grapes and wild yeasts, was always a part of the Other Brother concept and the Seaside brewery began by offering a few options via tap or bottle.
When the pandemic hit, the team opened a mini market inside the brewery as a way to qualify as an essential business and stay open. What began as a pandemic pivot has evolved into a robust natural wine selection.
The Weekly does not endorse judging a book by its cover (unless, of course, that book is the Weekly and the cover is designed by our art team), but the labeling on the bottles on offer at Other Brother’s mini mart makes it difficult to not gravitate to the racks. Each label feels like its own piece of artwork, which wine buyer Evan Loewy says is part of the appeal. “There are labeling traditions that come with different traditional styles of wine,” Loewy says. “Natural wine can break conventions because they aren’t wed to being a certain style of wine.”
However, the packaging is only a piece of Loewy’s selection criteria. After all, wine is meant for drinking. “They have to be delicious, approachable, and price is huge. I look for stuff that outperforms its price point,” he says. Many bottles go for under $30.
Loewy is most excited about Watsonville-based wine Margins Wine, Martha Stoumen out of Northern California, and Hobo Wine Company, which is based in Santa Rosa but uses Central Coast grapes.
OTHER BROTHER BEER CO., 877 Broadway Ave, Seaside. 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com
