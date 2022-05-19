“With pét nat you don’t always know what you’re going to get.”
That’s how winemaker Miguel Lepe explains the dilemma of pétullant naturel, or naturally fermented sparkling wine, bottled and capped while still in the fermentation process. There’s a certain faith that must be trusted as juice vents its rage under glass. Yet when it works – as it does with Bobo’s Bubbles – pét nat wines can be dazzling.
Bobo’s Bubbles is a single varietal pét nat produced by Lepe Cellars exclusively for Village Wine & Tap Room in Carmel Valley. It’s a Chardonnay at its most fanatical – reserved on the nose, but coiled up. From the murky effervescence a confetti cannon explodes in swirls of pineapple, apricot, dried apple, rock salt, wheat chaff, citrus and earthy must. “It’s kind of all over the place,” Lepe says with a laugh. “Once you take that sip it fills out the palate. It’s an interesting wine.”
Lepe has been creating desirable sparkling wines in small batches for his own label, which can be found at his Carmel tasting room. He has also teamed with Village Wine & Tap Room to create a line of house wines. Bobo’s Bubbles is part of that effort, a 2021 vintage named for tap room owner Jessica Trask’s former bulldog – her current pets are popular features at the bar. “[The wine] describes Bobo very well,” Lepe says. Trask and her husband Michael have been involved throughout the process. “There’s a lot to look forward to,” Lepe adds.
