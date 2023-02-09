Yes, a Cosmopolitan by any other name would taste as – well, sweet is not quite the right word, but you get the point. Sometimes, however, what’s in a name catches as much attention as the ingredients that go into a cocktail.
In honor of Valentine’s Day, Colleen Kelly at Lucia Restaurant has crafted a trio of cocktails that are almost equally as evocative on the page as in the glass. One is refreshing, with an herbal rasp from St. Germain liqueur and a little satin-smooth come hither of rose petals that winks through a fruity Rosé. She calls it Between the Sheets, and it’s a good place to start an evening.
Kelly’s twist on the Sex and the City era favorite – the Cosmo – involves three ingredients and a surprise ending. It bounds casually between herbal and floral, with hints of fresh citrus and a bittersweet edge. The Ménage a Trois Martini is on the risque side. “The names are the cheeky part,” Kelly says. But also clever: three ingredients.
A third option, Sex in the Vines, plays on the sangria, but dusted with petals – a stroll through meadows and orchards distilled into a glass. The plush combination begins with a fruity breeze before sinking slowly into an earthier tone of apricot brandy, an aged berry mash and the primrose swirl of petals stirred into the drink.
“I love Valentine’s Day because I can put flowers on everything,” Kelly explains. Fortunately, Lucia is serving these through the month of love. February, that is.
