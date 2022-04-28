The more you sit with La Catrina Dorada, a Mexican lager at Peter B’s Brewpub in Monterey, the more it reveals.
On first impression, it’s a fresh and kindly beer – fruity with a dose of grain and sweetness that approaches and then vanishes, as if it were never there. “It’s your brain lying to you,” explains Peter B’s brewmaster Natalie Mika. It’s a dry, crisp beer. The phantom sweetness comes from corn, which brings a deeper hue and a unique palate to the brew. “This is going to sound corny” – yes, she went with a groaner – “but it brings a corn flavor,” she adds. It’s sweet, not sugary. A reminder of the soft salinity of ocean breeze emerges from its spirited effervescence. There’s a faint bitter edge that develops on the finish, unveiling dusty spice with a peppery bite. The finish brings you back to a warm, toasty grain.
There’s enough going on to convert those who scoff at Corona – or at Budweiser, for that matter. Mika explains that some breweries don’t have the capacity or patience to allow lager yeast to ferment. But she can take her time with the beer, allowing it to develop for six weeks after primary fermentation. “It has a lot of flavor,” she says. “And it has a nice body.”
Mexican lager is trending, even though beer insiders debate whether the style exists at all. Naysayers argue that German immigrants brought lager to Mexico, just as they did to the U.S. and that there’s little that sets them apart. Yet American craft brewers like Mika are taking inspiration from south of the border and playing. They are helping to carve out a distinct style.
