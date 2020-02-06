Do you know if THC or CBD will interact with any of the other medications I am using? - Med Hed
Let me begin with the usual disclaimer: I am not a doctor. Discuss this with your health care professional. I know weed can have a stigma: Kaiser won’t let you apply for certain mental health programs if you test positive for weed, but most doctors (at least on the West Coast) have had to learn to be a little more understanding about cannabis use. That acceptance brings new questions and concerns. For instance: a new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that cannabis can increase the effects of certain blood thinners and statins, because the liver uses the same enzymes to process THC as those drugs. If you are on blood pressure or cholesterol medication, you should definitely talk to your doctor about cannabis use. Same thing with CBD, not just THC. These substances should be treated like grapefruit juice when it comes to learning about interactions and contraindications. Ask your doctor, and be safe.
How do I take the best dab hit? - Hasheem Shatterwax
Use a clean “rig” – that’s a bong outfitted with a “nail” – which is a special sort of bowl designed for concentrates. (Side note: I always feel weird saying “rig” in the context of cannabis, because words like “rig” and “works” often remind me of heroin culture. But maybe that’s just me. Can we say “dab bong”?)
I like a quartz nail, as opposed to ceramic or titanium. They are fragile, but they heat up fast and probably give the cleanest hit. Using a heat source, heat the nail to at least 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It used to be that folks would just get the nail as hot as possible, but that burns up all the terpenes and gives you a sore throat. Low-temp, high-flavor dabs are the new wave, and 450-600 degrees is optimal. Don’t let the dab heads argue about the best temperature; it’s worse than listening to baristas argue about the optimal serving temperature of a latte.
There’s no need to hold in the smoke; it just leads to lung irritation. Take a good inhale then let it out. Close your eyes and enjoy whatever flavor you detect. Pinene? Myrcene? Blueberries? Wait a few minutes. See how you feel. Wait a few more minutes. Have another. When you’ve achieved optimum balance, stop.
