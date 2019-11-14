Do you believe we’ve gotten too concerned with strains rather than quality? Also, I equate dabs to smoking crack due to how it’s done. Thoughts? - Hy Falootin
Hmmmm. To your first question: There are definitely some folks who want to follow the fads. Way back in the day, White Widow was all the rage. Then it was OG Kush. Then Bubba Kush. Then Diesel. Then Cookies. Yadda yadda. All these new strains are great, but I would much rather smoke a well-grown cut that I have never heard of than some mass-produced, poorly grown cut of a popular strain. The thing about weed is that the way you grow it (and the way you cure it) has a big effect on the quality of the bud. You could give three different growers the same clone, and you could end up with three different buds. I’m not sure that the general public is ready to embrace full weed nerdity, but it is up to folks like you and me to make sure that quality grass gets some recognition, regardless of the strain name.
To your second question: I know what you mean – watching a dabhead pull out their mini-torch and their dab rig? Definitely looks like people are doing hard drugs rather than enjoying a little weed. But dabs are not crack. Dabs are still weed, just in a concentrated form. I used to think that dabheads were giving weed a bad name, but I realized I shouldn’t be weed-shaming, and that the people who want to use concentrates as a reason to keep weed illegal are just looking for any old excuse to maintain harmful and racist prohibition policies.
I’m a medical marijuana patient and have a crazy-high tolerance. Do you suggest tolerance breaks? - Anita Lotte-Dabbs
I am not a doctor, but I suggest tolerance breaks for everyone for everything. Too much time at the office? Tolerance break. Addicted to social media? Tolerance break. Not getting high like you used to? Tolerance break! Your body’s cannabis receptors can only do so much. You gotta let them rest every once in a while. According to David Downs, editor at Leafly.com and author of The Medical Marijuana Guidebook, heavy cannabis use leads the human body to shut down the CB1 receptors in your brain, which leads to serious cannabis tolerance. He says you only need 48 hours for cannabis receptors to start to grow back, but longer breaks are probably better.
