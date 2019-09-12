I wanted to know a bit about cannabis within soap. Are there any resources or books/articles on the topic you could direct me to? - Ger Mophobe
Do you mean to make a cannabis infused soap? Or just a hemp-based one? I guess it doesn’t matter because a cannabis-infused soap will not get you high, but since human skin has cannabinoid receptors, cannabis soap can be helpful for people, especially those with skin conditions or sensitivities. There are plenty of hemp or cannabis soap recipes online (Leafly has one: leafly.com), and as for books, I really like The Cannabis Spa at Home: DIY Marijuana-Based Lotions, Massage Oils, Ointments, Bath Salts, Spa Nosh, and More by Sandra Hinchliffe. It’s a long title, but it’s a great book. Have fun. Cleanliness is next to weedliness.
How can I clear my record? I got popped for weed many years ago. - Noel-Onger N.Autlaw
You are in luck. Many cities and counties are already clearing people’s criminal records for cannabis-related offenses. And thanks to a new algorithm called “Clear My Record” from the nonprofit techies over at Code for America, it is now even easier. During the beta run, CMR cleared the records of about 75,000 people. Code for America recently made their algorithm free for all 58 counties in California. Their computer program not only identifies the folks that are no longer criminals, but it also fills out the appropriate forms and sends them to the local District Attorney. Hell, you may already be in the clear. Call your local DA and see if they are using the program. Be patient, Clear My Record can process 10,000 records per minute, but county law offices are not that fast. Good luck, and congratulations.
I hear you were just in Canada. How was it? - Beck Bacon
Toronto is awesome! I was there for yet another cannabis conference (Seriously. How many weed events are there in a year?) and the conference was good, but the legal cannabis was just okay. All of the old growers have been regulated out of existence and the new commercial farms aren’t very good at cultivation. Everything tastes rushed. I will be in Vancouver next week. I hear their weed is better. I will let you know.
