Weed and yoga. Really? - Dawn Ward-Dogg
Um, yes? Cannabis has been around at least as long as yoga, and many people find that using a little cannabis during exercise or meditation can help with focus and flexibility. This isn’t new. There are plenty of ayurvedic texts that discuss the mixing of cannabis and yoga, and there are ancient texts that mention the medicinal properties of cannabis. However, there are also texts that mention the dangers of recreational cannabis use. One might think if the purpose of yoga is to find stillness and inner peace, an unsullied mind may be the best starting point. On the other hand, many people use cannabis to jumpstart relaxation. Yes, this answer is contradictory. Embrace your dichotomies.
Americans love to combine things. You can find stoner yoga classes, boozy yoga classes, goat yoga classes. Experiment a little, and don’t worry too much about it.
What do people mean when they talk about “curing” weed? - Noelle Newhigh
When you harvest marijuana, it is still full of moisture and sugars and starches and all the stuff that gives plants life. You have to dry it out. You can’t dry it too fast, because then the smoke will be all harsh and unpleasant and taste like (gr)ass. You can’t dry it too slowly, because that’s how you end up with fungi and a weird wet taste in your mouth.
A good cure takes time, and everyone has a different method. Some folks like to use a mostly closed paper bag and shake the bag once a day or so. Some like to hang their buds in a closet or dark room with a fan blowing to circulate the air. Some people like to put their buds in a glass jar but not close the lid all the way. Every grower will tell you their method is best, and they are all right. Most of them have used trial-and-error to find what works for them. Curing weed generally depends on the humidity of your environment. If the climate is dry, you have to slow the process down. If the climate is wet, you have to speed it up a little.
But what about the novice grower? Is there a way for noobs to achieve a desirable cure with less guesswork? Yes, there is! The people over at CVault have come up with a pretty good and dang-near foolproof way to cure weed. The CVault is a big metal container that keeps buds at a steady 62-percent humidity. Super nice.
