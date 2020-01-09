What’s the entourage effect? - Vincent and Turtle
When discussing cannabis, the “entourage effect” refers to how the hundreds of different compounds in the cannabis plant combine to make a medicine greater than the sum of its parts. Studies show that it isn’t just CBD or THC, but a combination of CBD and THC (plus some terpenes and other cannabinoids) that create the best effects. Ethan B. Russo wrote a study published in 2011 in the British Journal of Pharmacology about this, using words like “synergy” and academic sentences like: “Considered ensemble, the preceding body of information supports the concept that selective breeding of cannabis chemotypes rich in ameliorative phytocannabinoid and terpenoid content offer complementary pharmacological activities that may strengthen and broaden clinical applications and improve the therapeutic index of cannabis extracts containing THC, or other base phytocannabinoids.” That’s a fancy way of saying: Yes, cannabis is generally more effective as a medicine when the chemicals are mixed instead of separated.
Does weed cause psychosis? - S. Areye
There is anecdotal evidence to suggest that people prone to schizophrenia or other psychoses are not well served by using cannabis, especially if they are consuming large amounts of THC.However, there are also some studies that show large amounts of CBD can help people with schizophrenia. Annita Bassir Nia wrote an overview of studies for The Psychiatric Times. Her conclusion: “In addition to the potential therapeutic effects of CBD for schizophrenia, CBD may also have a role in preventing or treating the psychosis related to recreational use of cannabis in vulnerable individuals… With the spreading legalization for medical and recreational purposes, a lower proportion of people perceive the risk associated with regular cannabis use. At the same time, there is a decreasing ratio of CBD-to-THC in street cannabis from 1:14 in 1995 to 1:80 in 2014. Low CBD content may affect the overall impact of frequent cannabis use on mental health… It is important to distinguish CBD, with its potential beneficial effects, from THC.”
Maybe academics are paid by the syllable? The point is: Weed is not for everyone. If you have a history of mental illness, check with health care professionals before consuming cannabis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.