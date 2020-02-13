How do I become a cannabis expert? – Tab LaYurasa
How does anyone become an expert at anything? Education and practice. I assume you’ve already practiced smoking weed. But what have you learned? My first suggestion would be: Read all of the books. Start with The Emperor Wears No Clothes by Jack Herer, then some books about how to grow weed. Ed Rosenthal and Jorge Cervantes are two good growers who also happen to be good writers. You can even take classes. Oaksterdam University has schools in the San Francisco Bay Area. Leafly.com has a bunch of “cannabis 101” educational videos posted online. Learn everything you can about cannabis, then relearn a bunch of stuff as new knowledge is discovered. When I first started, CBD didn’t exist. I mean, it did exist, but no one really knew about it. They say it takes 10,000 hours to truly master something. It probably takes longer when you’re stoned. Good luck.
Any news about federal legalization? – D.C.
Yeah, but it’s not good. President Donald Trump just released his 2021 budget proposal. In addition to cutting billions from Medicare and other social safety net programs, this proposal would remove the provisions that protect state-regulated cannabis businesses from federal interference. If this budget is allowed to pass (it probably won’t – House Democrats will likely stop it), the DEA would once again be able to raid and arrest perfectly legal cannabis growers and storefront operators. Call your reps and remind them to support legalization. And don’t forget to vote. The California primary is on March 3.
What’s with all the cannabis companies going out of business? – Chad N. Froyd
Most multi-million-dollar weed startups had no clue about how to thrive in the cannabis industry. Recklessly spending gobs of money in an attempt to monopolize one of the greatest decentralized industries of all time is not a recipe for success. Thumbing your nose at the very people who made it possible is never a good business move. Looking at you, Medmen, with your $2 million “not a stoner” ad campaign.
All is not lost. According to the recent cannabis jobs report from Leafly, there are about 243,000 jobs in the cannabis industry, and that number grows every day.
