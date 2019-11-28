Will the feds ever legalize cannabis? - M. Patient
Your guess is as good as mine. A lot of people are super excited because the MORE (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement) Act made it through the House Judiciary Committee and is most likely headed to the floor for a vote. If passed, the MORE Act would decriminalize and reschedule cannabis. The bill would also free people doing federal time for weed and a few other cool things. It’s a good bill, and it may make it through the House, but I would bet all the weed in my pockets right now that if this bill gets to the Senate, Mitch McConnell and his posse will keep it (along with more than 200 other bills passed by the House) from ever coming up for a vote. One might think that the “party of small government” would like to strike a blow for freedom, especially since the latest polls from Pew show that 67 percent of the American people (and 55 percent of Republicans) think weed should be legal, but betting on a Republican senator to do the right thing is an easy way to lose money these days.
You should still call your elected representatives and tell them to support this bill; just don’t expect anything to change until we get a Democratic majority in both houses of Congress.
Are cannabis prices really going up? - Bud Jett-Ng
Yep. The California Bureau of Cannabis Control, in its infinite wisdom, has announced increases on two cannabis taxes: The cultivation tax will go from $9.65 per ounce of cannabis to $9.87, and the “markup rate,” which is used for determining excise taxes, will go from 60 percent to 80. The changes take effect Jan. 1, and the regulated cannabis industry is livid. The BCC claims it is adjusting the taxes to keep up with inflation, but it seems to me as if the BCC is inflating the price of pot. The price of a eighth (3.5 grams) of weed has been between $40-$60 since 1995. One would think that if the BCC really wanted the regulated industry to compete with the black market, they would be searching for a way to expand access (75 percent of California cities and counties still prohibit cannabis businesses) and finding a way to keep prices low. A small increase in the cultivation tax may not seem like a big deal, but a bunch of little things will soon add up to big trouble for the regulated market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.