It’s harvest time! What should I do? - Green Thumb
Wow. Is it harvest time already? This year has gone by so fast. Most outdoor cannabis plants won’t be fully ready until October, but some of newer breeds are ready right now, and it’s never too early to plan ahead.
The first thing you should do is get your drying room together. You need a clean, dark spot with good air circulation, like a tool shed or a closet. Fans can help to create good airflow. Temperatures of 60-70 degrees Fahrenheit are ideal. Once you cut down your buds, hang them in your drying shed for a few days. The goal is to get the chlorophyll in the plant to decompose. After three or four days, your weed will be ready to smoke. However, if you want to take it to the next level, you should let it “cure” for a while. There are different ways to cure cannabis, but all with the same goal: to slowly dry the buds, creating a smooth smoke that is still full-flavored and effective. OG ganja guru Ed Rosenthal has some good techniques. You can find them at edrosenthal.com.
Good luck with your harvest and let me know if you need any help trimming.
Does weed cause psychosis? - Reason Seasons
No. But if you are predisposed to psychotic episodes, cannabis is not your friend and can exacerbate symptoms. According to a 2004 paper in the British Journal of Psychiatry, “Cannabis use appears to be neither a sufficient nor a necessary cause for psychosis. It is a component cause, part of a complex constellation of factors leading to psychosis… Cases of psychotic disorder could be prevented by discouraging cannabis use among vulnerable youths.” So. There it is. Folks with a history of schizophrenia or who have family members with schizophrenia should not smoke weed.
Young people shouldn’t do any drugs until college. Weed is still relatively safe. Moderation is key. Have fun and be safe.
How do I know if my wax cart is good or bad? - Vapor Eyes
If you bought it from a licensed dispensary, you should be good. If you bought it on the black market, who knows? With all the hoopla about tainted vape carts and six people dead, let’s take a step back: Prohibition is never the answer. Licensed, tested and regulated products are.
