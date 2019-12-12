What should I get my stoner friends for the holidays? - Father Spliffmas
Happy Holidaze. Let’s start with the obvious: Weed is always a good gift. Spice it up though. Get a subscription box from a company like Monthleaf or the Lucky Box Club and they will be well stocked and hella stoked. Ask your local dispensary if you can buy a gift card. If your stoner friend is the sort of person who likes table games, “Weed The Game” from the Stoner Brothers is fun. If you can find a vintage copy of the board game “Dealer McDope” from counterculture legends Last Gasp Press, the boomer stoner in your life will love you forever. Also, “Lords of Cannabis” is a great game. It’s like “Settlers of Catan,” but with weed.
Does your friend like books? Longtime activist Ed Rosenthal is also a prolific author. Check his website for everything from strain guides to how-to manuals to cookbooks. Speaking of cookbooks, world-class cannabis chef Andrea Drummer (you can see her on Netflix’s Cooking On High and she’s the executive chef at LA’s Cannabis Cafe) just published Cannabis Cuisine: Bud Pairings of a Born Again Chef. Get two copies because you are gonna want to keep one for yourself.
Chameleon Glass pays their blowers a living wage and they make cool pipes and bongs. The dabhead in your life could probably use a new silicon mat and some dab tools. Your homie that has a few plants in the backyard most likely needs a drying rack and maybe a bubble hash making kit. Bubblebag Dude has a variety of well made kits.
Listen, you don’t even have to give your stoner friends a cannabis-themed gift. You can give them snacks, tickets to Star Wars, or even the simple gift of time. Stoners love to hang out with their friends, especially when it’s cold outside.
I’m curious about purchasing seeds online. Is there a safe (legal) way? - Sheldon
It is illegal to ship seeds through the U.S. mail. Weed is still federally illegal. The odds of getting busted are low, but it could happen. Since this is California, you can buy seeds at your local dispensary, and I’m pretty sure you can get seeds delivered as well. Check out Leafly and Weedmaps (or the annual Weekly Visitors Guide) for a list of delivery services and local dispensaries. And enjoy your time in the garden.
