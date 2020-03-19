So… how was Barcelona? - L. Raval
I have never washed my hands so often in my entire life. I had originally planned to be there for two weeks, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced me to come home early. I did get to try a nice strain called “Apple Jack.” It smelled and tasted like apples, with a fast-acting buzz that came on strong before smoothing out into a mild euphoria, and I got to smoke a few choice Spanish Strains (Cheese Glue was a standout), but I didn’t get a chance to talk to many people about the international cannabis industry because both conferences that I was scheduled to attend were shut down. Sometimes there are things that are more important than weed.
By the way, Spain has been hit hard by COVID-19, and they didn’t test me when I got back to the States (hmmm), so I am self-isolated on the Oregon coast as we speak. Stay safe everyone.
What’s the best weed for self-quarantine? - Q. Warren-Teen
It’s probably best to have a few on hand. Maybe a nice sativa-style bud like Jack Herer or Lemon Haze for all the deep cleaning you need to do. Then transition to a good hybrid like Blue Dream while you binge-watch every single television show. A solid indica like Romulan or (Hash Plant if you can find it) is nice while you take a bubble bath or just sit around. And some CBD to ward off the depression and feelings of helplessness brought on by realizing that while humans are apex predators, we can still be brought low by a tiny virus. Wash your hands. Delivery services are very busy right now, but are your best bet during quarantine.
What is the right dosage for an edible? - Indy Gestion
I wish I knew. Everyone is different. Cannabis receptors are tricky. Not to mention personal tolerance levels, how much you’ve had to eat, and a bunch of other factors. When you eat cannabis, the THC is metabolized by your liver and will probably have stronger, longer-lasting effects. One way to get an idea of your ideal dosage without going too far is to get some of those “microdose” candies, usually 5 mgs THC apiece. Eat one or two and keep track of how you feel. If you don’t feel anything after about an hour, eat one or two more. Eventually, you develop a good idea of what you can handle. Have fun.
