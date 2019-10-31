If I smoke pot every day, am I addicted? - Hy Aldeigh
How would I know? How much pot do you smoke every day? How is your personal life? Do you behave like a responsible adult?
Addiction is a strong word. Is the person who has a drink or two every day after work an addict? What about the person who can’t get out of bed until they have coffee? People who jog every day? The short answer is this: You have to answer that question for yourself. Ask your friends who have known you since before you started smoking if they think you’ve changed for the better or for the worse. Go a day or two without smoking and see how you feel.
Listen, if you feel like you are smoking too much, you probably are. Good luck on your journey.
I think my grandma would benefit from a little medicinal cannabis. Your thoughts? - Jerry Attrick
You may be right. Studies show that cannabis can help with symptoms for everything from arthritis to Alzheimer’s. Talk to her about it, and if she is amenable, run down to the local club and grab a few samples. Start with salves and creams and see if it helps with aches and pains. Drop off a few low-THC-high-CBD edibles and hang out with her while they kick in. When was the last time you saw your grandma get the giggles? Oh yeah, and: Talk to her doctor. If she is on prescription drugs, double check to make sure that THC and CBD won’t cause any negative drug interactions.
Americans for Safe Access has a great online resource (at safeaccessnow.org/aging_booklet) that can help you talk about the science of cannabis. Maybe you can find another senior who uses cannabis to offer some peer-to-peer counseling about marijuana’s many health benefits. Be patient, and don’t be a bully. If they do decide to try it, but they don’t like it and they decide to stop, that’s cool too. Cannabis isn’t for everyone.
We are just beginning to discover all of the medical uses of the cannabis plant. Who knows, maybe we will find something in cannabis that is akin to the fountain of youth. After all, old stoners are way cuter than old drunks.
