My plants are all weird. They have rust-colored spots. What should I do? - Mal A. Justed
Calcium or magnesium deficiency maybe? Fortunately, master grower and author Ed Rosenthal has published a book titled Marijuana Garden Saver: A Field Guide to Identifying and Correcting Cannabis Problems that should be able to help. The book contains pictures of all the plant problems you may encounter as well as good advice on how to solve them. Cannabis is easy to grow (that’s why they call it “weed”) but it is a challenge to grow it well. Good luck.
I want to medicate a turkey this year. Any advice? - Alexandra Ganjacelli
HAPPY DANKSGIVING! My advice: have two tables, one for regular food, and another for all the cannabis-infused stuff. By utilizing infused butters and oils, you can infuse cannabis into just about every dish on the table, from the mashed potatoes to the green beans. Also, folks tend to overeat at Thanksgiving, so do not make every dish super potent. Keep it around 1 or 2 milligrams of THC per serving so that your cousin who always goes back for thirds won’t pass out before the dessert. Oh, and remind your guests that combining booze and weed (colloquially known as “crossfading”) can be fun, but overdoing it can lead to the spins and the vomits. Other than that, make sure everyone has a safe ride home and have a fun holiday.
Which is better: Bongs or vapes? - N. D. Sided
Joints? This is so subjective. Quick refresher: There are three ways to consume cannabis: Smoking (bongs, pipes, joints, blunts), vaping (using a device to “vaporize” either the glands from cannabis flower or a concentrated oil), or edibles. Smoking gets you high in a hurry, . Vapes are discreet, but some folks don’t feel the same “high” from a vape pen. Edibles are very effective and even more discreet than, but it takes a while to feel the effects and it can be a challenge to find the proper dose. Too much THC leads to anxiety and paranoia. No one wants that. But why choose only one? Have a bong at the house, smoke joints and blunts at parties and festivals, use a vape when discretion is required and have a low-dose edible when hitting up a non-smoking venue or classical music concerts. Variety is the spice of life.
