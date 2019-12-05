Is CBD legal? I hear the feds are cracking down on CBD distributors. – Grey Mark-Etts
CBD is legal, but with legalization comes regulation, and you know how it goes. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent warning letters to 15 different CBD companies. According to the press release from the FDA, these companies are “illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD) in ways that violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act).” This is gonna sound weird coming from me, but the FDA may actually have a point. Buying CBD products from unregulated businesses is a good way to end up with contaminated goods or something that doesn’t even have CBD in it. The FDA also says the manufacturers can’t make any medical claims about the efficacy of CBD. Also, federal regulations prohibit adding CBD to foods (so all you CBD-infused coffee shops and bakeries should pay attention).
Where the FDA used to place CBD in the “Generally recognized as safe” category, they are now concerned about such things as how CBD interacts with other medications. Half of me thinks they are overreacting a little, and the other half of me thinks the FDA should overreact a little, because no drug is completely safe from side effects and there are so many “fly-by-night” companies offering snake oil. So don’t worry about the feds taking your CBD from you, but please make sure you are getting your CBD from a trusted and tested source.
I live in a county where weed is still illegal. Can I get it delivered? – Draco Nian
You can, but a bunch of cities and counties are trying to stop you. According to a story in theLos Angeles Times, more than a few counties (Fresno and Santa Cruz, I’m looking at you) have filed a lawsuit challenging the regulations that allow cannabis deliveries in places that continue their backward-ass prohibition policies. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed a motion to join a lawsuit brought by a Salinas-based delivery company that has been banned from delivering in Santa Cruz. It’s good to see the state working to expand access to legal weed. They kinda have to, since the black market still makes way more money than the legal market. Way more. Like $8 billion more. Hopefully, the state will prevail (I can’t believe I just said that).
