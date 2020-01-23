A friend wants to try weed – what advice do you have? Flower, tincture, joint, bowl, time, place, musical ambiance? What if this person is a senior citizen? – Holden N. Thway
Yes and yes. All of that is important, for old-timers or for old first-timers. The late great Timothy Leary was a huge proponent of making sure that the “set and setting” were optimal for a positive drug interaction. So pick a good time of day and make sure your friend is in a good space mentally and physically before getting stoned. If your OG newbie homie is comfortable with smoking, I would suggest a joint. Something not too strong, say 12 – to 15-percent THC. Inhaled flower is the easy way to self-titrate a dosage. Take a hit or two, then let it marinate for a bit. Music is great, and healthy snacks should be on hand. If your friend wants to try an edible, start with 5 milligrams THC and make sure you have a CBD tincture to help smooth them out if they get uncomfortably high. Done right, a flowery deflowering can be a beautiful experience.
What’s the best way to destigmatize weed for your parents, especially when it just became recreationally legal in their state? – Roger T. Codger
Try this: Kindly inform your parents that, according to most studies, a cannabis dispensary in the neighborhood leads to less crime, and lower rates of teenage cannabis use. And who doesn’t want less crime? Making neighborhoods safer is the whole point, right? Not only that, cannabis clubs can actually raise property values. If they can’t get behind safer neighborhoods, fewer kids using drugs and higher property values, I can’t help them.
One of my vape pens has a clogged cartridge. Would you know how to unclog it? Thanks in advance. – U.N. Plugg
Gross. Clogged cartridges are the worst. Fortunately, there are a few things you can do: If your lungs are powerful, you might be able to “dry hit” the cartridge (don’t heat it up, just, suck on it really hard) to dislodge the clog. Or try using a toothpick to push the goop back into place. I have also heard of people heating the cartridge with a hair dryer. The best way to avoid clogs is to store your carts and pens in an upright position.
