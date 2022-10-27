Yes, Halloween is a holiday – one that comes with some specific demands. But it is also the gateway into a season that bids farewell to summer, welcomes the harvest and looks ahead to nippy evenings.
For Kim Solano at Haute Enchilada in Moss Landing, it’s a reason to introduce cocktails with the faintest nod to Halloween. A pitch-black rim of charcoal salt adorns Golden Midnight while Trick or Treat is nothing but the latter. Otherwise the cocktails are a celebration of flavor. Pom Punch is something she brings out every year. The blend of spirits, red wine and fruit juice sits dormant for three months, infused with cinnamon sticks. A sensation of jammy pomegranate soon reveals darker moods of toasted grass, singed wood and a trembling, bitter baritone. Although served over ice, there’s a rich pallor to the cocktail, as well as a note of warning. With alcohol pouncing from three directions, “you can get very drunk on those,” she says.
Trick or Treat is Haute Enchilada’s version of a coffeehouse warmer. Solano steams almond liqueur into a delicate froth which floats over a double shot of hot espresso. Dusted with cinnamon, it becomes a fascinating sojourn, drifting from creamy and mellow to bitter and temperamental and back again, with a spicy streak throughout. Golden Midnight may be the most playful of the three. It begins with marigold petals that cover the bottom of the glass like fallen leaves. Only the black, salted rim lends an ominous tone to the fruity, floral, almost gleeful cocktail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.